Samanta gets 65th honorary doctorate

Highlights

Well-known social worker, educationist and founder of KIIT and KISS, Achyuta Samanta, received honorary doctorate (Degree of Doctor of Science, honoris causa) by the University

Bhubaneswar: Well-known social worker, educationist and founder of KIIT and KISS, Achyuta Samanta, received honorary doctorate (Degree of Doctor of Science, honoris causa) by the University

of Buckingham, United Kingdom, during its Graduation Ceremony on Thursday. This is the 65th honorary doctorate of Achyuta Samanta.

The recognition underscores Samanta’s remarkable contributions to society through education and social service. “For the last 33 years, I have been working relentlessly for the betterment of society. This honorary doctorate will remain a cherished milestone for me,” Samanta said, expressing his gratitude to the university for the distinction. Samanta has now been awarded 65 honorary doctorates by prestigious universities and

institutions worldwide, acknowledging his outstanding contributions to education and social service.

While conferring the degree, the university commended his exceptional efforts in transforming lives through education and community development.

