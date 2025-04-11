Live
- Service activities mark MP’s birthday celebrations
- CM to meet artisans in Nuzvid constituency today
- IITM Incubation Cell, VITAP TBI Foundation ink MoU
- Additional EO reviews Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti
- Coal workers are real warriors: Kishan Reddy
- Vontimitta temple gears for celestial wedding
- Harish must ponder his role in party: Cong MP
- Venkaiah Naidu to address ‘One Nation-One Election’ seminar in Tirupati tomorrow
- Uttam to public reps: Dine with fine rice beneficiaries a la CM Revanth
- Govt categorises village, ward secretariats as A, B & C
Samanta gets 65th honorary doctorate
Bhubaneswar: Well-known social worker, educationist and founder of KIIT and KISS, Achyuta Samanta, received honorary doctorate (Degree of Doctor of Science, honoris causa) by the University
of Buckingham, United Kingdom, during its Graduation Ceremony on Thursday. This is the 65th honorary doctorate of Achyuta Samanta.
The recognition underscores Samanta’s remarkable contributions to society through education and social service. “For the last 33 years, I have been working relentlessly for the betterment of society. This honorary doctorate will remain a cherished milestone for me,” Samanta said, expressing his gratitude to the university for the distinction. Samanta has now been awarded 65 honorary doctorates by prestigious universities and
institutions worldwide, acknowledging his outstanding contributions to education and social service.
While conferring the degree, the university commended his exceptional efforts in transforming lives through education and community development.