Sanchar Saathi App Row: BJP Rejects Snooping Claims, Says App Only for Mobile Security

The Congress accused the Central government of using the Sanchar Saathi app for spying. The BJP denied this claim. The party said the app is only for mobile safety and to protect users from fraud. BJP leaders explained that the app cannot read messages, listen to calls, or access personal data.

Congress Raises Privacy Concerns

Congress leaders said the app could be used for surveillance. They argued that people have the right to privacy and should not feel watched. Congress leaders also criticised the decision to ask phone companies to preinstall the app. They said this move looks like control over citizens and called it undemocratic.

BJP Says App Is for Security

The BJP said the real purpose of Sanchar Saathi is to stop digital fraud and help track lost or stolen phones. They said the app is meant to keep users safe, not monitor them. The party also said safety tools should be available to everyone because many people face mobile scams.

What the Sanchar Saathi App Does

Sanchar Saathi is available as an app and a website. It is optional. It allows users to block a stolen phone, check how many mobile numbers are issued in their name, and report fraud. It works using the phone’s IMEI number. Users can also unblock their phones once they recover them. The app can be deleted anytime.