Sandeshkhali Horrors: HC orders CBI probe

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, which had witnessed protests over the issues.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed that the matter will be heard again on May 2, the date on which the CBI was asked to file the report.



ED officials were attacked on January 5 by a mob when they went to Sandeshkhali to search the premises of now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with a ration distribution scam case.

Passing the judgement, the court observed that an impartial inquiry is required to be done by an agency which has the power to probe the criminal angle stated to be involved. “In the interest of justice and fair play and for expeditious consideration of various complaints and allegations, an impartial inquiry is required to be conducted,” the court said. The state was directed to provide the required support to the agency.

Noting that the petitioners had prayed for the constitution of an enquiry committee to be headed by a retired judge of the high court, the division bench said that it decided to order an investigation by the CBI considering the nature of allegations involving crimes against women and grabbing of land of locals, including those belonging to Scheduled Tribes and the volume of complaints placed before it by one of the petitioners.

Around 600 complaints in the form of affidavits, including those of alleged sexual atrocities, land grabbing and other crimes such as assault and destruction of property, had been submitted before the court by petitioner-lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal.