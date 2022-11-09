Sania and Shoaib Malik heading for divorce?

New Delhi: Sania Mirza and Shoaib Mallik's relationship is under rocks and there have been a lot of reports doing the rounds of the couple heading towards separation. And now this cryptic post the ace tennis player has only added more fuel to the speculations of the rumours of her divorce.

Mirza took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah". This is not the only cryptic post shared by the Indian tennis star. She also posted a picture with her son a few days back and wrote, "The moments that get me through the hardest days.''

Neither Sania nor Shoaib have commented about their speculated rift or separation rumours yet. Sania and Shoaib got married in April 2010 and even at that time, their wedding news created a huge controversy due to Shoaib being a Pakistani and Sania coming from India.

The couple has a four-year-old son, Izhaan. They recently flew to Dubai to celebrate his birthday. Shoaib Malik also shared snippets from the birthday celebrations on social media.