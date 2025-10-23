Live
- Buzz over India-US trade deal lifts Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech by 3%
- Tejashwi Yadav Named Mahagathbandhan’s CM Candidate For Bihar; Congress Declares United Front Ahead Of Elections
- CDSCO flags 112 drug samples as ‘not of standard quality’ in September
- Delhi’s first artificial rain project delayed due to lack of clouds
- Bihar polls: Mahagathbandhan finally declares Tejashwi Yadav as CM face
- Haryana IPS officer suicide case: Union Minister Khattar meets Puran Kumar's family
- Midwest IPO 2025: Huge Demand, Grey Market Buzz & Key Listing Details
- BJP announces two-day siege on Kerala Secretariat over Sabarimala gold scam issue
- BCCI, PCB headed for showdown
- Regional Equestrian League and TSC kicks off today
Sanitation workers sweep diyas in Ayodhya; SP condemns action
Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders have slammed the action of municipal sanitation workers in Ayodhya, who were seen sweeping up and extinguishing diyas...
Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders have slammed the action of municipal sanitation workers in Ayodhya, who were seen sweeping up and extinguishing diyas (earthen lamps) shortly after they were lit during Sunday’s Deepotsav celebrations here.
Videos that have gone viral on social media over the last two days purportedly show sanitation workers from the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation pushing and extinguishing the burning lamps with brooms after the Deepotsav celebrations.
Reacting to the videos, senior SP leader Jai Shankar Pandey said on Wednesday that the action of the municipal sanitation workers has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of people.
“Lakhs of lamps were lit by people on the banks of the Sarayu river with devotion and faith for Ramji’s return from exile. Extinguishing those burning lamps with brooms and removing those disrespectfully shortly thereafter is certainly an assault on the Hindu religion,” the former Uttar Pradesh minister said.
Local SP leaders echoed the sentiment.
Responding to the controversy, Ayodhya Municipal Commissioner Jayendra Kumar said, “Some lamps were probably burning but most had got extinguished when the sanitation workers arrived.”