Sanjay Raut Hits Out At Those Ridiculing Veer Savarkar

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took a jibe at former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and other Congressmen for opposing Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar. The Shiv Sena leader said that all those making fun of Savarkar's sacrifices to the nation should be sent to Andamans and asked to spend two days in the same cell in solitary confinement, as Veer Savarkar did.

Raut remarked that Prithviraj Chavan is a senior leader who must be aware of Veer Savarkar's long struggle as a great freedom fighter. It may be recalled that there has been some tension brewing between Congress and Shiv Sena on the subject of Veer Savarkar.

Rahul Gandhi refused to withdraw or apologise for his controversial 'rape in India' comment saying that his name was Rahul Gandhi and not Rahul Savarkar, taking a dig at Veer Savarkar.

The Shiv Sena, at that time, was none too pleased with this taunt. Then came the booklet said to have been distributed by the Congress Seva Dal in Madhya Pradesh alleging a gay relationship between Veer Savarkar and the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, Nathu Ram Godse. Earlier this week in Madhya Pradesh, the headmaster of the school was placed under suspension for distributing notebooks with Veer Savarkar's picture on them.

The cumulative tension over all these issues has been simmering between Congress and its ally in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena. it now remains to be seen how the Congress responds to Sanjay Raut's latest criticism of those undermining Savarkar's legacy.