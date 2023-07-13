Live
- Panchakarla's resignation, a jolt to ruling party
- Chandrayaan-3 to herald India's quantum leap in global arena: Union minister Jitendra Singh
- With 3rd Chandrayaan mission, ISRO aims to master soft landing on lunar surface
- 25.30 hour countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 mission commences
- All Private and Government Schools in Delhi Closed till July 16
- RTC employees to get increased pension: Minister
- Two juveniles held for murder of 9-year-old tribal student in AP
- Schools in Noida to stay shut on July 14 as Yamuna crosses danger mark
- Parts of Delhi facing acute water shortage
- Sensex breaches record 66,000-mark, Nifty scales fresh lifetime high as IT, banking shares advance
Sanjay Singh informed the police about the big scam happening in his name
Highlights
Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party, has complained to police in Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh.
New Delhi: Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party, has complained to police in Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh. 'A major scam is taking place in my name,' Sanjay Singh tweeted.
First of all, a call was made to Madhya Pradesh President Rani Agarwal ji in which money was demanded from her. Then, today Mumbai President Preeti Mohan ji got a call. How is this happening after all? The Mumbai Police and the MP Police should be aware of this and take appropriate action.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS