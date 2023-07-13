  • Menu
Sanjay Singh informed the police about the big scam happening in his name

Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party
Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party, has complained to police in Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh.

New Delhi: Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party, has complained to police in Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh. 'A major scam is taking place in my name,' Sanjay Singh tweeted.

First of all, a call was made to Madhya Pradesh President Rani Agarwal ji in which money was demanded from her. Then, today Mumbai President Preeti Mohan ji got a call. How is this happening after all? The Mumbai Police and the MP Police should be aware of this and take appropriate action.

