Sanjay singh targeted BJP and ED over Kejriwal bail order

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday. The court's comprehensive order states that the current scenario has called the court's attention to the fact that the investigating agency is not acting objectively. Sanjay Singh, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, has now criticized the BJP over this.

Sanjay Singh stated that Prime Minister Modi and the BJP should apologize. Sanjay Singh posted a part of the order on 'X' and said, "After reading this order, Modi and the BJP should go completely silent and apologize to Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party." The court has questioned the role of ED in its order. The court stated in the decision that ED is acting with a prejudiced attitude in this case.

Indeed, the court's judgment states in one section, "This very scenario forces the court to conclude against the investigating agency that it is not taking action without prejudice." The ED has petitioned the High Court against Arvind Kejriwal's bail. In our petition, ED claimed that the lower court did not allow us an opportunity to state our position.

इस आदेश को पढ़ने के बाद मोदी और BJP पूरी तरह ख़ामोश होकर @ArvindKejriwal और @AamAadmiParty से माफ़ी माँगनी चाहिए।कोर्ट ने अपने आदेश में ED की भूमिका पर सवाल खड़े किए हैं।*कोर्ट ने आदेश में लिखा है कि ED इस मामले में पक्षपाती रवैये से काम कर रही है* pic.twitter.com/CKyJpV3635 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 21, 2024

The High Court began hearing on the ED's petition. The High Court ruled that Kejriwal's bail would be postponed till the hearing concluded. Following the lower court's judgment, CM Kejriwal was set to be freed from Tihar today.

Sanjay Singh further chastised the BJP for referring the ED to the High Court. Sanjay Singh remarked: "Look at the hooliganism of the Modi government, the trial court's order has not come yet, the copy of the order has not been received either, then which order has Modi's ED gone to the High Court to challenge?"