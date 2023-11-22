Live
- Tirupati: Navagraha Homam performed at Kapileswara Swamy temple
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on November 22, 2023
- Japanese delegation explores business potential in Sri City
- Heavy rain lashes Nellore district
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on November 22, 2023
- I-T raid on Congres candidates’ houses, offices across Telangana
- Kharge to add zing to Cong poll campaign in Alampur, Nalgonda
- TS polls: DMK throws its weight behind Congress
- Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Homam to be held at Alipiri
- DMK, BRS and Cong drowning TN and Telangana: Annamalai
Sankara Nethralaya founder Badrinath dead
Chennai: Dr S S Badrinath, renowned vitreoretinal surgeon and founder of Sankara Nethralaya, which ensured affordable eyecare to millions of people,...
Chennai: Dr S S Badrinath, renowned vitreoretinal surgeon and founder of Sankara Nethralaya, which ensured affordable eyecare to millions of people, passed away at his residence due to old age, on Tuesday, a source at the hospital said.
He was 83. The Chennai-born surgeon is survived by wife Dr Vasanthi Badrinath, a pediatrician, and two sons Ananth and Seshu. Condoling his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Badrinath's contributions to eyecare and his relentless service to society have left an indelible mark. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. SS Badrinath Ji, a visionary, expert in ophthalmology and founder of Sankara Nethralaya," the Prime Minister said on the social media platform 'X'.
