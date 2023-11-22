  • Menu
Sankara Nethralaya founder Badrinath dead

Sankara Nethralaya founder Badrinath dead
Chennai: Dr S S Badrinath, renowned vitreoretinal surgeon and founder of Sankara Nethralaya, which ensured affordable eyecare to millions of people, passed away at his residence due to old age, on Tuesday, a source at the hospital said.

He was 83. The Chennai-born surgeon is survived by wife Dr Vasanthi Badrinath, a pediatrician, and two sons Ananth and Seshu. Condoling his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Badrinath's contributions to eyecare and his relentless service to society have left an indelible mark. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. SS Badrinath Ji, a visionary, expert in ophthalmology and founder of Sankara Nethralaya," the Prime Minister said on the social media platform 'X'.



