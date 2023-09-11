Satara tense after group clashes following offensive social media posts

Satara: Group clashes erupted in Maharashtra's Satara on Monday morning over certain offensive social media posts even as police clamped prohibitory orders and suspended Internet services, officials said.

A person from Pusesvali allegedly made some objectionable posts on the social media on Sunday which sparked ire and led to group clashes with stone-pelting and stone-throwing incidents, leading to a tense situation here since night.

“On September 10, a person posted an offensive post on social media at Pusesvali. The post was misunderstood by the people and it gave rise to a law and order problem. The Satara Police immediately responded to the situation and brought it under control,” said Superintendent of Police Samir Shaikh.

He said that adequate police forces have been deployed wherever required and the situation is now peaceful, and urged the people to be alert and vigilant.

“People should not believe in rumours… Messages that spread discord in society should not be disseminated through social media to avoid any law and order problem. Be alert, vigilant and if any untoward incident is noticed, contact the authorities immediately,” Shaikh appealed in a statement.

Nationalist Congress Party MP from Satara termed the happenings in Pusesvali as “very sad and unfortunate” and appealed to the people to maintain restraint and cooperate with the government without giving credence to rumour-mongering.

He sought to know who was indulging in such mischief, why were people forwarding without verifying and demanded action against such elements.

Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale has urged people to maintain peace and not be trapped by such false messages.

Terming the incidents as tragic, NCP Working President Supriya Sule urged people to refrain from falling prey to rumours, and help maintain harmony in the society.