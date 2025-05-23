Satyapal Malik chargesheeted

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik and seven others in connection with alleged corruption in the award of Rs 2,200-crore civil works for Kiru hydropower project, officials said on Thursday.

The agency has filed its chargesheet after three years of probe before a special court naming Malik and his two aides Virender Rana and Kanwar Singh Rana. The other persons named in the chargesheet included the then Chenab Valley Power Projects Pvt Ltd (CVPPPL) managing director M S Babu.