Saurabh Bhardwaj reacted to the notice issued to AAP by the Election Commission

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj today gave his response to the notice received to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by the Election Commission. According to Saurabh Bhardwaj, the Supreme Court issued its verdict on how the Chief Election Commissioner would be appointed a few months ago. He stated that the CJI, PM, and LoP will make the decision. However, they overturned it. The Supreme Court's verdict was reversed by a law enacted by Parliament.

Bhardwaj further stated that the message is clear: the national government picks someone as Chief Election Commissioner based on its convenience. What do you expect from the Chief Election Commissioner in this situation? Secondly, the BJP's use of derogatory language in its postings and statements regarding other political leaders is unique. It is strange that the Election Commission is not saying anything about the BJP's postings and tweets.

Notably,the Election Commission issued a show cause notice to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday for alleged insulting remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its social media handle, and asked it to respond by 16 November to the allegation of model code of conduct violation.

