  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

SC allows excluded Bihar voters to submit claims with Aadhaar

SC allows excluded Bihar voters to submit claims with Aadhaar
x
Highlights

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Election Commission of India to allow excluded voters to submit claims through online mode besides...

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Election Commission of India to allow excluded voters to submit claims through online mode besides making physical submissions in the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise of electoral roll in poll-bound Bihar. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi allowed claim forms to be submitted along with Aadhaar card number and any one of the 11 acceptable documents in the SIR.

Expressing surprise over political parties not coming forward in filing objections related to 65 lakh excluded voters, the top court directed the chief electoral officer of Bihar to implead them in the court proceedings.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick