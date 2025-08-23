Live
- Vizag gears up for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12
- Central Bank of India ED participates in campaign in Vizag
- HRF strongly condemns government’s push to privatise VSP
- Discipline, determination key to Civil Services success, says CP
- ‘Vizag Skill Sail 2025’ focuses on enhancing maritime skill development
- GVMC council witnesses heated arguments over privatisation of VSP
- Kolkata metro expansion a major fillip to real estate
- Minister denies pension removal allegations
- 100% admissions & pass rate must be goal in welfare hostels: Dola
- Anam flays bid to use Hindu Dharma for political gains
SC allows excluded Bihar voters to submit claims with Aadhaar
Highlights
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Election Commission of India to allow excluded voters to submit claims through online mode besides making physical submissions in the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise of electoral roll in poll-bound Bihar. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi allowed claim forms to be submitted along with Aadhaar card number and any one of the 11 acceptable documents in the SIR.
Expressing surprise over political parties not coming forward in filing objections related to 65 lakh excluded voters, the top court directed the chief electoral officer of Bihar to implead them in the court proceedings.
