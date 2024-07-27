SC extends interim stay on directives issued to 3 States

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday extended till further orders its interim direction staying the directives of BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh which effectively ensured that ‘Kanwar Yatra’ goes on without displaying the names of owners, staff and other details of eateries along the route. The Kanwar Yatra began on July 22 and ends on August 6.

A large number of devotees travel from various places with ‘kanwars’ carrying holy water from the Ganga to perform ‘jalabhishek’ of Shivlings during the Hindu calendar month of ‘Shravan’. Many believers shun consuming meat during the month they consider holy. Many don’t even consume meals containing onions and garlic.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti said it won’t issue any clarification on the July 22 order as “we have said what needed to be said in our July 22 order. Can’t force anyone to disclose names.”

“List the matter on August 5, 2024. In the meantime, interim order passed by this court on July 22, 2024 shall continue,” the bench said in its order. The bench asked the Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to file their response to the pleas challenging their directives. It also allowed the petitioners to file their responses to the replies of the state governments. Apart from the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments, the BJP-controlled civic body of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh had allegedly issued a similar directive.

Ujjain is home to the famous “Mahakaal” temple to Lord Shiva. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for UP, said their stand is that the directive is the requirement under law. He urged the court to take up the matter next Monday otherwise the issue will become infructuous.

There is huge rush of devotees at Shiva temples on Mondays, especially during the month of Shravan. “We have suffered ex-parte order and without hearing us, the order was stayed,” he submitted, adding that the interim order is not in line with the central law. The bench said if there is any law governing eateries and shops, the state should enforce it across areas under its jurisdiction. “Let the law be enforced all across the state and not only in certain areas. You please file an affidavit showing that the law has been enforced all over,” Justice Roy told Rohatgi.