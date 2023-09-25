SC issues notice on plea seeking 25% higher benefits for specially-abled individuals under social security schemes

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea filed by an NGO seeking directions for implementation of a provision providing for 25 per cent higher benefits to specially-abled individuals under social security schemes.

A bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra. issued notice to Centre and sought assistance of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

"Presently, instead of issuing notice to all the states, we will issue notice only to the Union of India and we will then see what the Union Government has to say," the bench said and posted the plea for hearing after four weeks.

The plea filed by Bhumika Trust through its President Jayant Singh Raghav said that Section 24 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Act, 2016 provides that the social security pension for PWD will be 25 per cent higher than the similar schemes applicable to others.

"The provision hasn’t been implemented by most of the states in the country and thus violating the provision and right of PWD under this Act," the plea stated. Rights of PWD Act, 2016 was passed after India ratified United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) in 2007.

The Act specifically provides that the quantum of assistance under schemes and programmes for persons with disabilities should be 25% higher than the quantum applicable to others.