SC rejects plea against NEET-UG answer key, results

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear a petition challenging the NEET-UG 2025 results over an alleged error in one of the questions.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan observed that a similar petition had been dismissed earlier in the week.

“We have dismissed identical matters. We agree there might be multiple correct answers. But we cannot interfere in an exam which is given by lakhs of candidates. It's not an individual's case. Thousands of students will be affected,” the bench said.

The court was hearing a plea filed by a candidate who claimed a mistake in the exam question and sought a correction in the answer key along with a revision of results. The petition also requested a stay on the counselling process.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is a national-level entrance examination for undergraduate medical and dental programmes.