SC to hear on Nov 20 issue of delay by Centre in notifying Collegium recommendations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday (November 20) the issue of delay by the Centre in notifying about the appointment or transfer of judges after recommendations were forwarded by the Collegium.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench of Justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia will take up the matter for hearing on November 20.

In the previous hearing, the top court had warned the Centre of "an unpalatable order" if it delays and continues to have the selective 'pick and choose' approach in matters relating to appointments and transfers of judges in the higher judiciary.

The Supreme Court had expressed great concern against the delay by the Centre in clearing names proposed or reiterated by the Collegium for appointment to the Supreme Court and high courts, or transfer between high courts.

It has asked the Union government to stop the selective 'pick and choose' approach to appointments, saying that selective appointments as the delays create huge anomalies in the system and disturbs inter-se seniority.

In its order, the apex court had recorded that 14 names are pending with the Centre and five names are pending despite the reiteration by the Collegium.

It may be recalled that the Centre had recently cleared the names of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma, Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Mehta for appointment within a period of two days after the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, on November 7 recommended the elevation of these three high court Chief Justices as the judges of apex court.

On September 26, the top court had said that it will closely monitor the issue of Collegium recommendations stuck with the Centre.

Earlier in February, the Supreme Court had warned the Centre over the delay saying it may result in both administrative and judicial actions which may not be palatable.

"Don't make us take a stand which will be very uncomfortable," it said.