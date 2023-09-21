SC to hear plea seeking action against TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Friday a plea seeking directions to the Tamil Nadu government to register an FIR against its minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and the organisers of the "Sanatana Dharma Eradication Conference".

As per the cause list published on the website of the apex court, a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi will hear the matter on September 22.

Last week, the Supreme Court had declined to pass any orders directing urgent listing of the plea.

CJI D.Y. Chandrachud did not accede to the unlisted mentioning and asked senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu to follow the procedure enumerated under the SoP providing for urgent listing of the matters.

The plea, filed through advocate G. Balaji, sought a declaration that participation of state ministers in the Sanatana Dharma Eradication Conference held on September 2, was unconstitutional, being violative of Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution of India. Further, it sought investigation by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to enquire if there is any element of terror funding involved from across the border & outside India, especially Sri Lanka Tamil LTTE funds.

Also, the petition demanded that these conferences against any Hindu dharma should not take place in secondary schools of the state as per the judgment of the Supreme Court judgement in the hijab case.

Earlier, a similar application seeking initiation of legal action against Stalin Jr. over his controversial statements was filed by a Delhi-based advocate. The plea is most likely to be tagged with the case of Shaheen Abdulla v. Union of India and Ors., where Justice Sanjiv Khanna-led bench is dealing with the larger issue of hate speech.