Schools In Pondicherry Closed For Students Upto Class 8 Due To H3N2 virus

In an effort to stop the spread of the flu amid an increase in instances of H3N2, the predominant strain of influenza A, the Puducherry government has imposed 11 days of school closures throughout the Union Territory from March 16 to 26.



Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam made this announcement in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. He stated that the breaks are for students in grades 1 through 8 at all schools, including aided and private schools, located in all four regions of the UT. He stated that the Health Department had sent a study outlining worries about how susceptible youngsters are to the flu to Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who also serves as the Health Minister. According to this source, Namassivayam said that the decision to suspend courses has been made.

As of January 1st, the UT has recorded 99 cases of influenza. According to the report presented by Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr. G Sriramulu, the majority of the cases, numbering 47, are in youngsters aged one to 19 years, while 39 instances have been documented in the 20 to 49 years age group.

Meanwhile, to treat influenza symptoms, the Health Ministry encouraged people to use Oseltamivir, as advised by the WHO. The Public Health System offers the medication free of charge.