Seamless administrative support to industries can help overcome global economic challenges: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed confidence about overcoming global trade barriers, including the 25 per cent tariff imposed by the United States, saying seamless administrative support to industries can help deal with international economic challenges.

The United States on Friday slapped a 25 per cent tariff on India, potentially impacting about half of the USD 86 billion Indian exports to America.

Speaking at a two-day administrative conference at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur, Fadnavis on Saturday said, "If we provide seamless administrative support to our industries, we can overcome any international economic challenge."

He said that the state government will soon implement key reforms aimed at providing citizens with efficient and responsive governance.

Six committees comprising divisional commissioners and senior officers have submitted reform-oriented recommendations following extensive deliberations held earlier this year, he said.

"These committees have identified essential changes required in the administrative machinery. The recommendations, backed by detailed analysis and draft government resolutions, will be implemented immediately to enhance the delivery of public services," he said.

Fadnavis also assured that recruitment for appointments on compassionate grounds will be completed in 150 days, and no such post will remain vacant.

He emphasised the need to revamp the District Annual Planning system, pointing out that it should not merely serve as an employment scheme but should become a tool for large-scale job creation and development.

"District collectors have been recommended to be empowered to allocate up to five per cent of the total plan fund for local developmental works under their jurisdiction," he said.