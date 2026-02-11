Ruling govt using religious sentiments for political gains unfortunate: YSRCP

Alur: A fresh political controversy has surfaced in Alur constituency of Kurnool district, with strong allegations leveled against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly exploiting religious sentiments for political advantage.

On Tuesday, the speakers at the event claimed that the Chief Minister has been repeatedly raising the issue of Tirupati laddu adulteration despite the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) clearly stating in its chargesheet that no adulteration had occurred.

They alleged that reviving the issue amounts to misleading the public and hurting the sentiments of Hindu devotees for political gains. The criticism further intensified with allegations that a similar narrative is now being extended to Srisailam as well, once again centering political discourse around temple prasadam.

Leaders termed this approach as “unfortunate” and “irresponsible,” stating that dragging sacred religious practices into political battles undermines public faith and damages the sanctity of revered temples. They emphasized that when investigative agencies have already clarified the matter, continuing such claims only creates unnecessary confusion among devotees.

Meanwhile, the silence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who project themselves as protectors of Sanatana Dharma, was described as deeply disappointing.

The speakers also took aim at Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, alleging that he echoes the statements of Chandrababu Naidu without independent thought.

They accused him of making unfounded allegations against former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while invoking Sanatana Dharma, and remarked that such actions reflect political opportunism rather than genuine concern for religion or public welfare.