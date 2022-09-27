Section 144 Imposed In Delhi's Jamia Nagar

Section 144 has been put into effect by the Delhi police in and around Jamia Nagar until November 17. Additionally, a circular from Jamia University's administration asks students not to congregate or leave the campus in groups.

The notice from the university administration mentioned that till November 17, Section 144 will continue to be in effect. It added that if someone is found to be breaching the law, the institution will take strict action.

However, Delhi police insisted that the prohibitory orders had nothing to do with the coordinated action against the Popular Front of India (PFI), despite rumours to the contrary. While the notification went viral on social media early on Tuesday, when the central agencies and Delhi Police started conducting searches at several places in the capital, and some media outlets linked it to the ongoing campaign against PFI.

The chief proctor stated in the notice that he was informed by the SHO of the Jamia Nagar police station that section 144 of the CrPc had been implemented for 60 days in the entire Okhla-Jamia Nagar area and that the teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as students, had been advised not to assemble in groups, march, dharna, agitate, or hold meetings inside or outside the campus.

The ACP mentioned in the order that it was being issued because of the information that the police had received. It include that certain individuals or groups may engage in actions detrimental to the maintenance of peace in south east Delhi.

Meanwhile, in raids at various sites throughout the city since Tuesday morning, the police have so far taken 30 persons into custody. Raids are also being carried out in eight states at locations connected to the PFI, in addition to Delhi.