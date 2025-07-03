Security Alert Issued After Bomb Threat To Haryana CM's Chandigarh Office

Chandigarh authorities have initiated a comprehensive security response following a bomb threat targeting Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's office premises. The threat, received at approximately 3:15 PM, prompted immediate evacuation of the Secretariat building and deployment of multiple security agencies to ensure public safety.

Law enforcement agencies responded swiftly to the threat, with the Central Industrial Security Force, Haryana Police, Chandigarh Police, and Crime Investigation Department establishing a coordinated security perimeter around the Secretariat complex. The multi-agency response reflects the serious nature of the threat and the commitment to maintaining security protocols for high-profile government installations.

Specialized bomb disposal units and canine detection teams have been deployed to both the Secretariat building and the Chief Minister's official residence to conduct thorough searches. These expert teams are methodically examining all areas of concern, employing advanced detection equipment and trained dogs to identify any potential explosive devices or suspicious materials.

Emergency response capabilities have been enhanced with the positioning of fire brigade units and ambulance services at the government complex. These precautionary measures ensure rapid response capabilities should any emergency situation develop during the ongoing security operations.

The timing of this security threat carries additional significance as it occurred just one day before scheduled security mock drills across districts bordering Pakistan. These exercises, planned for the evening of May 31, will encompass Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir regions, focusing on enhancing preparedness and awareness in areas vulnerable to cross-border security challenges.

The mock drill exercise had been previously postponed but was rescheduled as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security infrastructure and response capabilities along sensitive border regions. The coincidental timing of the bomb threat with these planned security exercises has heightened attention to overall security preparedness across the region.

In a related development, the Udyog Bhawan in Delhi simultaneously received an email threat warning of potential explosive attacks on its premises. The threatening communication, directed to the Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, specifically mentioned the use of suicide improvised explosive devices within the building complex.

Delhi authorities responded to the Udyog Bhawan threat with immediate building evacuation procedures and implementation of necessary security protocols. This parallel threat suggests a possible coordinated effort to target multiple government installations, though investigations are ongoing to determine any potential connections between the incidents.

The dual nature of these threats has prompted security agencies to reassess threat levels and enhance vigilance across various government facilities throughout the region. Intelligence agencies are actively investigating both incidents to determine the source and credibility of the threats while maintaining heightened security measures.

Government officials have emphasized that all necessary precautionary measures are being implemented to ensure the safety of personnel and the public. The swift response by security agencies demonstrates the effectiveness of established protocols for handling such threats and the coordination between different law enforcement entities.

The investigation into the bomb threat remains active, with authorities working to trace the source of the threatening communication and assess the credibility of the claims. Technical experts are analyzing communication patterns and employing various investigative techniques to identify those responsible for making the threats.

Security experts note that such threats, while requiring serious response, are often intended to disrupt government operations and create public concern rather than indicate genuine explosive devices. However, the protocol requires treating all such threats as credible until proven otherwise through comprehensive investigation and search procedures.

The ongoing security response reflects the broader challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in maintaining security for government installations while ensuring normal operations can continue. The coordination between multiple agencies demonstrates the structured approach to handling security threats in sensitive government facilities.

As investigations continue, authorities maintain their commitment to thorough security protocols while working to minimize disruption to government services and public activities in the affected areas.