Security beefed up outside Delhi CM house amid speculation of his arrest by ED
Delhi Police have heightened the security at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence after AAP claimed that the Enforcement Directorate is likely to arrest him in the alleged excise scam on Thursday.
The number of police personnel deployed at the CM's house has been doubled.
As per sources, party workers are anticipated to gather here, and to avoid any law and order situation, the security has been beefed up.
Kejriwal on Wednesday reportedly declined to appear before the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case while the BJP on Wednesday attacked the AAP chief, saying he has "abandoned" his party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.
The ED has summoned Kejriwal on January 3 (Wednesday) in connection with the case but he is reportedly not ready to appear before the investigating agency.
Earlier, Kejriwal had ignored two summons on November 2 and December 22, calling them "illegal and politically motivated".
Questioning Kejriwal's behaviour, the BJP posted on X: "What is Arvind Kejriwal afraid of? Has he abandoned Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, who are in jail in the liquor excise scam?"