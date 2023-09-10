Live
Security breach at G20 Summit: US Prez convoy car entered UAE Crown Prince's Hotel
During the G20 Summit, a breach of protocol occurred when a vehicle from US President Joe Biden's convoy unintentionally entered the premises of Hotel Taj, where the UAE Crown Prince was staying, said sources.
This security lapse, reported on Saturday morning, initially raised significant concerns among the security agencies. However, subsequent investigations revealed that the breach happened because the driver had chosen to accept another customer's request before heading to President Biden's accommodation.
The sources said the driver explained to the police that he had been instructed to arrive at ITC Maurya, where President Biden was residing during the G20 Summit by 9:30 a.m. Having some available time in the morning, he had agreed to transport another passenger to the Taj Hotel by 8 a.m.
A businessman, who happened to be the passenger, was also in the car when security agencies stopped them at the hotel.
The driver admitted to being unfamiliar with the security protocols in place. Consequently, he underwent questioning and was later released. However, as a consequence of the breach, the security agencies removed the driver from Joe Biden's convoy.
During the G20 Summit, Delhi Police implemented a series of traffic restrictions over the weekend, as the city hosted numerous prominent global leaders. The summit served as a platform for extensive discussions and bilateral meetings aimed at addressing some of the world's most critical global challenges.