Security tightened at Delhi HC after bomb threat
New Delhi: Security measures were intensified at the Delhi High Court on Thursday in response to a threatening email received by court authorities, warning of a potential bomb explosion on the premises.
The heightened alert came after the court's Registrar General received an email late Wednesday, indicating a threat of a significant bomb blast scheduled for Thursday.
The email, which was addressed to the court authorities, explicitly mentioned the intention to orchestrate the "biggest bomb explosion" targeting the High Court.
“On 15/2/2024, I will detonate a bomb, mark my words. This explosion will be the biggest in Delhi. Take it seriously. Deploy as much security as possible and call all the ministers together; we will blow together,” read the email.
Security drills were also conducted in the court on Thursday and an inquiry into the email has also been initiated.