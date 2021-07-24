Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Service lift crashes in newly-built Mumbai high-rise, 4 killed

4 killed after a service lift crashes in Mumbai
x

4 killed after a service lift crashes in Mumbai

Highlights

Four persons were killed and several others were injured after a service lift came crashing down.

In a tragic incident, at least four persons were killed and several others were injured after a service lift used for construction work at a newly-built high-rise came crashing down, officials of the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disaster control unit said here on Saturday.

The incident involving the construction lift occurred at around 5.45 p.m. at the Ambika Building in Worli, officials said.

While one person died on the spot, three others were declared brought dead at the KEM Hospital. The exact cause of the disaster is not known yet.

The victims have been identified as Avinash Das, 35, Bharat Mandal, 28, Chinmay Mandal, 33, while the identity of a 45-year-old man is yet to be ascertained. Another person, Laxman Mandal, 35, is stated to be in a critical condition at the hospital.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X