Seventeen Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy For Border Violation

Seventeen fishermen from Tamil Nadu were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the international maritime boundary. During the operation, two fishing boats were also seized.

The fishermen, who departed from Rameswaram fishing port, were reportedly operating in waters between Dhanushkodi and Talaimannar. They were intercepted and taken into custody by a Sri Lankan Navy patrol boat.

Following the arrest, the fishermen were transported to the Talaimannar Naval Camp for questioning. Authorities stated that after the inquiry, the group would be handed over to the Mannar Fisheries Department for further legal proceedings.

The repeated arrests of Indian fishermen, particularly from Tamil Nadu districts like Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, and Ramanathapuram, highlight a longstanding issue. Many fishermen inadvertently cross the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) into Sri Lankan waters while seeking better fish catches.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently urged Union Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar to implement urgent diplomatic interventions to address this recurring problem. He expressed concern about the increasing frequency of arrests in 2024, which marks the highest in seven years. The state government continues to advocate for the rights and livelihood of its fishing community, emphasizing the need for a resolution to disputes over fishing zones.