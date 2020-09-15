Several myths surround Arkeshwara Swamy temple

Mandya: Sri Arkeshwara Swamy temple, where three priests were brutally murdered and cash from three 'hundis' were looted at Guttalu on the Mandya outskirts, is believed to have been built during the reign of Cholas before the 12th century.

Devotees from across the country throng the temple. There are several myths associated with Arkeshwara temple. Devotees believe that victims of snake bite recover if their foreheads are smeared with the sandalwood paste of Lord Arkeshwara.

Additionally, they believe that the snake bite victims recover if drink the 'theertha' (holy water) and take the prasada (offering) of the Lord. There are other devotees who believe that if people who suffer from "Nagara Sonku", a type of pigmentation on the skin or skin disease, would be cured of the disease if they apply the mud from the Muththike (termite mound).

According to temple sources, the place near Guththalu where the temple is located was said to have been a dense forest. Cows which belonged to the home of chief of Channapana Doddi village of Mandya district, which is over 1.5kms from Goththalu, were taken to the forest for grazing. One of the cows gave milk only when it surrounded 'Guththi' plant, 'Vushamparaji' plant, 'Avarike' plant around Mruththike (termite mound) there. It is also believed that when the cow was milked at home, blood oozed from it.

When a servant informed about blood oozing from the cow, the chief of Channaparna Doddi tied a Ugani plant to the neck of the particular cow. He observed from atop a tree when the cow was milked around the termite mound. Later, he believed to have cut the bushes in the area using a weapon called Chandrayudha. It is believed that he had accidentally cut the head of the Shiva Linga. The head portion of 'Shiva Linga' rolled down.

Myth has it that Lord Shiva conveyed to the chief of Channapana Doddi to build a temple at the place where that portion of 'Shivalinga' was installed. The chief built a temple there. The place around the original 'Shivalinga' was surrounded by Avarike plants. Devotees called the portion of Shivalinga as Lord Arkeshwara Swamy. The place where it is situated came to be known as Guttalu or Arkeshwar Nagar.

Every year, 'Rathotsava' is held on the full moon of Phalguna month of Hindu calendar, 'Vairamudi utsav' is held during the month of April, 'Kruththikotsava' during the month of November, 'Navaratri Utsava' for nine days during the Dasara period. Special poojas are offered during 'Mahashivarathri' and 'Rathasapthami' festivals, temple sources said.