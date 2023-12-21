Live
- Nitish Kumar not angry at me, INDIA bloc united: Lalu Prasad
- Excise policy case: Delhi court likely to pronounce verdict on Sanjay Singh's bail plea on Dec 22
- Nepalese girl forced into child labour rescued by NGOs, Haryana Police
- CWC resolution condemns suspension of 143 MPs; says democracy 'under assault'
- Mumbai NCB busts India-Australia drug ring, seizes large cache of narcotics
- Study decodes link between waist circumference & infertility in women
- Five robbers loot jewellery shop in Bihar's Begusarai, shoot employee
- Signia Marks a New Era with the Inauguration of its 350th Best Sound Center in Partnership with Hear Sens Hearing Clinic in Hyderabad
- Meghalaya has surpassed national average in Jal Jeevan Mission: Conrad Sangma
- Odisha minor girl gang-rape case: Rights body asks authorities to pay Rs 5L interim compensation
Just In
Severed body parts of man found in Delhi; head missing
Severed body parts of a man, who is yet to be identified, were found packed in a polythene bag in an open drain near outer Delhi’s Baprola area on Thursday, the police said.
New Delhi: Severed body parts of a man, who is yet to be identified, were found packed in a polythene bag in an open drain near outer Delhi’s Baprola area on Thursday, the police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said a PCR call was received on Thursday morning informing about a polythene bag is lying in a drain in Baprola Village, in which someone’s arms and legs could be seen.
Upon arrival, the police found that another polythene bag with the lower part of a male body was found around 1 km from the spot.
The police are yet to recover some body parts, including the deceased's head.
The recovered body parts have been moved to the mortuary, and a search is in progress to locate the additional remains.
“Multiple teams from the Outer District have been mobilised to identify the deceased and unravel the circumstances behind this gruesome discovery,” said the DCP.
Meanwhile, the police are collecting CCTV footage from the area and nearby places to ascertain the crime.