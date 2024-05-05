Live
- Hyderabad: Sameer Waliullah promises Rs 5,000 cr package for Old City
- Vijayawada: Postal ballot voting begins in NTR district
- Uttam accuses KCR of spreading lies
- Anakapalli: C M Ramesh condemns attack on BJP leader
- Visakhapatnam: Land Titling Act is to ease legal process says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana
- Anakapalli: State stepped 100 years back in YSRCP rule says Balakrishna
- CM Revanth Reddy meets Vemula’s mother
- Modi eager to push development: Eatala
- Visakhapatnam: Pulsus CEO to contribute to TDP’s 20 lakh job creation
- Kishan Reddy dares Revanth for open debate
Just In
Shaken Pak praying for Shehzada
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted his government's surgical and air strikes had shaken Pakistan, and the neighbouring country's leaders are now praying that the Congress “Shehzada” becomes India's PM.
Palamu (Jharkhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted his government's surgical and air strikes had shaken Pakistan, and the neighbouring country's leaders are now praying that the Congress “Shehzada” becomes India's PM. Modi took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi without taking his name, and said Pakistan might want him as prime minister, but India wants “a strong country with a strong PM”.
"Maa Bharati's disrespect won't be tolerated anymore. New India's surgical and air strikes shook Pakistan, which was known for supporting terror attacks on India during the Congress regime,” he said.
“The new India knows how to enter enemy territory and strike... Shaken by the surgical and air strikes, leaders in Pakistan are now praying that the Congress ‘shehzada' becomes PM of India... But, our strong nation wants a strong government and leader," Modi said at the rally.