Shaken Pak praying for Shehzada

Palamu (Jharkhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted his government's surgical and air strikes had shaken Pakistan, and the neighbouring country's leaders are now praying that the Congress “Shehzada” becomes India's PM. Modi took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi without taking his name, and said Pakistan might want him as prime minister, but India wants “a strong country with a strong PM”.

"Maa Bharati's disrespect won't be tolerated anymore. New India's surgical and air strikes shook Pakistan, which was known for supporting terror attacks on India during the Congress regime,” he said.

“The new India knows how to enter enemy territory and strike... Shaken by the surgical and air strikes, leaders in Pakistan are now praying that the Congress ‘shehzada' becomes PM of India... But, our strong nation wants a strong government and leader," Modi said at the rally.