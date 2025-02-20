Shankaracharya backs Mamata’s ‘Mrityu-Kumbh’

New DelhI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been criticised by BJP leaders over her “Mrityu Kumbh” comment, but got a supporter in Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the 46th Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand.

Banerjee, alluding to the stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, and other issues such as traffic jams hundreds of kilometres long, high level of faecal coliform in water, etc had criticised the organisers of the massive religious gathering for bad planning.

“This is Mrityu Kumbh... I respect Maha Kumbh, I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning... How many people have recovered?” Ms Banerjee said in the Bengal assembly, pointing at the stampede that killed 30 people on January 29 when crowds surged ahead of an auspicious day for taking a holy dip.

While BJP leaders from the Centre as well as Bengal strongly condemned Ms Banerjee over her comments which they said hurt religious sentiments, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj alleged the Maha Kumbh organisers did not follow proper crowd management processes, a view that concurred with Ms Banerjee’s claim in the assembly.

“There was a traffic jam of 300 kilometres. If this is not mismanagement, then what is it? People had to walk 25-30 km with their luggage. The water coming for bathing is mixed with sewage water and the scientists don’t consider it fit for bathing, yet you are forcing crores of people to bathe in it,” Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, popularly known as Jagadguru, told news agency ANI.

“Your job was to either stop the drains for a few days or divert them so that people could get pure water while bathing... You knew 12 years ago that the Maha Kumbh would come after 12 years, why did you not make any effort in this regard?” he said.