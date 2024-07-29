Sharad Pawar apprehends ‘Manipur-like’ situation in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Against the backdrop of the caste quota imbroglio in the state, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar ignited a political row when he said that a ‘Manipur-like’ situation could potentially erupt even in Maharashtra.

Addressing a Social Unity Conference in Navi Mumbai late on Sunday, Pawar slammed the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their alleged failure to curb the violence between two tribal groups (Meities and Kukis) in Manipur, going on for over a year now.

“This has happened in Manipur. It has happened in Karnataka and it has also happened in neighbouring states. Now there are concerns that something like this could happen even in Maharashtra. Fortunately, Maharashtra has a legacy of many stalwarts who have promoted equality and harmony among people,” Pawar pointed out.

He said that for the country to develop with a strong economy, social unity is crucial, but the current tensions and divisions are alarming, and it’s the government’s responsibility to ensure that such growing discord is resolved with unity that goes beyond caste, religion or language.

Though Pawar did not touch upon the ongoing Maratha-OBC row, his statement assumed significance in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state due around October.

The ruling MahaYuti ally Bharatiya Janata Party state President Chandrashekhar Bawankule hit out at Pawar saying he was trying to sully the state’s image for political purposes.

“Pawar claims that there could be violence or riots in Maharashtra. A leader of his stature who has been in politics for so many decades should not defame the state like this for politics. He should not stoop to such a level. Devendra Fadnavis (Deputy CM and home minister) is fully capable of controlling any situation,” declared Bawankule.

Pawar added that the Manipur situation has been discussed in Parliament and people of various castes, religions and languages had met him in New Delhi.

“What was the picture they conveyed to us? The Manipuris have been living together harmoniously for generations, but now they are not even willing to talk to each other,” the NCP (SP) supremo pointed out, urging to take all stakeholders into confidence.

However, he rued how the current rulers have ignored the present scenario there, and even after all this, the PM of the country has not bothered to go there and provide succour to the people of Manipur.