Sharjeel was desperate to take anti-CAA protests in country

New Delhi : A fresh chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police against JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested under sedition charges for his alleged inflammatory speeches, has claimed that he "was desperate to take the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests to an all India level" and was making rigorous efforts in order to do the same.

As per his statements, Imam was in touch with one of the members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) who suggested him to protest as a member of PFI, the chargesheet has claimed.

"The accused was very desperate to take the protests that level where the leaders of the protestors take the control of the mob in their own hand," the chargesheet said ,while adding that Imam not only mobilized one of the communities but also set the stage for disruptive 'Chakka Jam' across Delhi and other parts of the country.