Sharp rise of Covid-19 cases in positivity rate

New Delhi: Stating that the country registered a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases with active infections crossing 9.5 lakh on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said the case positivity rate rose from 1.1 per cent on December 30 to 11.05 per cent on January 12.

India recorded 1,94,720 fresh Covid-19 cases and 442 deaths in the last 24 hours, ending 8 am on Wednesday. The active cases mounted to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days. The daily positivity rate increased to 11.05 per cent.

Amid the current surge in cases being witnessed across the country, many are speculating a further rise in the number of cases over the next few days.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said that there has been a significant rise in the positivity rate of Covid-19 in the country since December 30, 2021. He also talked about the highest single-day spike in the number of cases was witnessed across the globe.

While talking about the surge in cases, Agarwal said that the highest ever global single-day rise of 31.39 lakh Covid-19 cases has been reported on January 10, with over 4 crore active cases present globally as of now. He further said that 159 countries are reporting a surge in cases.

The Health ministry official added that India is witnessing a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the year 2022. He said the average daily cases in India are roughly 1.5 lakh. The joint secretary said that several States have recorded a high surge in Covid-19 cases, and have emerged as States of concern over the past few weeks. These States include Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, UP, Kerala and Gujarat.