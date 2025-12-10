Women must progress to higher levels in society: Sailaja

Kurnool: Women must progress to higher levels in society through their own strength, confidence and talent, and should become role models for the younger generation, asserted State Women’s Commission Chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja. She emphasised that women must believe in their capabilities and move forward with determination, stating that self-reliance forms the foundation for a successful and dignified life. The government is taking comprehensive measures to ensure women’s safety, education and employment opportunities, she added.

Dr Sailaja visited Shakti Sadan, located near Suryabhavan temple in Kurnool, on Tuesday and interacted with the residents of the women’s shelter. She reviewed their living conditions and instructed officials to ensure timely legal counselling and psychological support to those in need.

The Chairperson thoroughly examined the management records including daily registers, attendance sheets, movement registers and other documentation, and offered suggestions for improving basic amenities. She also inspected the kitchen, dormitories, handloom section, tailoring units and various training divisions within the facility.

She reviewed the implementation of the Jan-Dhan financial assistance programme and verified whether the monthly deposit of Rs.500 being credited by the government was accurately reaching beneficiaries.

She directed staff to maintain updated account records and ensure transparency in financial processes. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sailaja noted that courage, education and livelihood opportunities are the three essential pillars of women’s development. Women should step forward with confidence and shape their own future through skill development and financial independence, she said.

Appreciating success stories emerging from the shelter, the Chairperson praised several women who have secured employment in various departments. She highlighted that four of the residents have joined the Police Department, four have secured jobs in the nursing sector, and some have been placed in the ICDS wing.

Describing them as inspiring examples of modern empowerment, she expressed happiness that several young women are preparing for DSC and other competitive examinations. Representatives of the NGO requested land allocation for the construction of a permanent building for Shakti Sadan, and Dr Sailaja assured that the matter would be placed before concerned authorities for favourable consideration. ICDS Project Director Vijaya, Shakti Educational Society Secretary Vijaya Raju and other officials were present.