MP stresses on industrial parks in State

Nellore: MP Vemireddy Prabhakar has asked the Central Government to inform him about the steps being taken to increase the number of industrial parks in the State.

In the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, he asked for details of the proposed, under construction and operational industrial parks in Andhra Pradesh.

He asked for the value of products manufactured in industrial parks in the last five years and the details of industrial parks allocated by the government for manufacturing specific products.

In response to MP Vemireddy questions, Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Jitin Prasada said that industries are a state matter and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the Government of India and central ministries provide appropriate policy support for industrial development. DPIIT has built a centralized system to capture information related to industrial parks through the India Industrial Land Bank portal, in which states regularly update the details.

There are 4,597 industrial parks across the country, of which Andhra Pradesh has 638. The government is spending Rs. 4,445 crore on setting up PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks at 7 locations in Tamil Nadu (Virudhnagar), Telangana (Warangal), Gujarat (Navasari), Karnataka (Kalaburagi), Madhya Pradesh (Dhar), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) and Maharashtra (Amaravati), he said.