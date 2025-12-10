AI helps in cancer diagnosis and treatment

Nellore: Dr Y Mounika Reddy, Medical Oncologist, Nellore Medicover Hospital, speaking at a cancer awareness conference, said that Medical Oncology is a branch of medicine that specializes in cancer treatment.

It focuses on the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of cancer, mainly using drug-based therapies such as chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy and hormone therapy.

A medical oncologist plays a key role in formulating a treatment plan for cancer patients. Diagnosing and staging cancer, Recommending the patient's cancer type, stage, and appropriate treatment regimen. Administering drug therapies such as chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, hormone therapy. Providing surgical or radiation therapy treatment. Chemotherapy affects cancer cells as well as some healthy cells, and effective drugs are now available to reduce these side effects.

Targeted therapy targets specific cells in cancer cells. It has minimal effect on healthy cells.

Immunotherapy strengthens the patient's own immune system and helps it recognize and destroy cancer cells.

The field of medical oncology in India is making significant progress. Technologies like AI are also helping in cancer diagnosis and treatment planning.