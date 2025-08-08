New Delhi -- In an important development, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has publicly supported Rahul Gandhi's vote chori and heightened concerns over the integrity of the electoral process. Shashi Tharoor election remarks are "serious issues that need to be taken seriously," emphasizing in a blog post via X (formerly Twitter) that "our democratic system is too valuable to let its credibility be ruined due to incompetence, neglect or even deliberate altering." The MP demanded for the Election Commission to act swiftly and to keep the public informed.

Rahul Gandhi's Shashi Tharoor vote chori claims are based on the "huge crime" during 2024's Lok Sabha elections, Vote chori allegations India between the BJP and the Election Commission. The BJP leader presented data that alleged manipulation of voter lists as well as rigged results for Karnataka's Mahadevpura segment as well as Bengaluru Central parliamentary seat.

The Election Commission has responded by asking Rahul Gandhi poll irregularities under oath and specific names and parts numbers of the allegedly unqualified or duplicate voters. The Commission warns that falsified declarations may result in legal consequences.

It is not surprising that the reaction has provoked a ferocious political reaction. The BJP denied Rahul Gandhi election claims as politically motivated and baseless as well as slamming Gandhi for not submitting formal complaints. However it was the Communist Party of India stepped into the fray to back the call for scrutiny, saying they believe that EC is "not an unholy cow" beyond doubt.

Tharoor's backing signals growing anxiety in Congress ranks about the state of fairness in elections. As the pressure grows the spotlight is now on the Election Commission: Will it be able to meet the challenge or will this issue enlarge doubts about the democratic processes in India?