She died for us': Father of Anju, now went to Pakistan and married Facebook friend

Bhopal: The father of Anju, who left her family in Rajasthan to go over to Pakistan and married her Facebook friend there, expressed his anger at her action, saying she has "died" for the family.

The eldest of six sibling, Anju was married off to Arvind Kumar, a resident of Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) more than 15 years back and the couple have two children.

Her father Gayaprasad Thomas, a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, said Anju had visited them in 2020 along with her husband and kids.

He said that her husband, who works with a private company in Bhiwadi, was also clueless as to what led to her going to Pakistan.

"She was my eldest child and her marriage was solemnised with Arvind around 15-16 years back... but, what she did, she has defamed family and the country. She has also ruined the future of her two children,” Thomas, who works as a tailor, said while talking to reporters at his residence on Wednesday.

Asked if she had converted to Islam, he said he had no information in this regard.

"What will happen to her children, her husband? Who will take care of her children – a 13-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy," he added.

Asked whether he will appeal to the Indian government to bring her back, Thomas said: “No. Instead, I would pray to let her die there."

Thomas claimed he has no idea how she got the passport or visa for Pakistan.

On Monday, Thomas had described his daughter as "mentally disturbed and eccentric".

Earlier in the day, a report said that Anju married her Facebook friend in Pakistan after converting to Islam and is now known as Fatima. As per the reports, the 34-year-old woman was staying at her 29-year-old Pakistani friend Nasrullah's home in Pakistan.