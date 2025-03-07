Live
Just In
Sheena Bora Murder Trial To Resume Daily Hearings After Four-Month Hiatus
The Sheena Bora murder trial will restart on March 10 with daily hearings, following a four-month pause due to judicial transfer, with prime accused Indrani Mukerjea and other defendants currently out on bail.
The Sheena Bora murder case is set to resume daily hearings from March 10, ending a four-month standstill caused by the transfer of the presiding judge. The case had been on hold since October 23 last year when special CBI judge S P Naik Nimbalkar was transferred.
On Friday, newly appointed special judge J P Darekar informed prosecution and defense attorneys that the trial would proceed on a day-to-day basis as directed by the Bombay High Court.
The case centers on the alleged 2012 murder of 24-year-old Sheena Bora, who prosecutors claim was strangled in a car by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, former driver Shyamvar Rai (now an approver), and Indrani's ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna. The victim's body was reportedly burned and disposed of in a forest in Raigad.
Media tycoon Peter Mukerjea, Indrani's former husband, is also charged in connection with the case. The murder remained undiscovered until 2015 when Rai revealed details following his arrest in an unrelated case.
Authorities arrested Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna in August 2015, with Peter Mukerjea apprehended three months later. All defendants have since been granted bail.
The trial commenced in February 2017 after formal charges were filed. Of the 237 prosecution witnesses, the court has examined more than 90 thus far.