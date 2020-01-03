Shiv Sena Flays Congress For Controversial Booklet On Veer Savarkar

Shiv Sena criticised the Congress in strong terms for its controversial booklet on Veer Savarkar published by the Congress Seva Dal in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to a national television channel, Vijay Krishnan spokesman of the Shiv Sena asked the party's ally in Maharashtra to refrain from insulting icons held in high regard by other parties.

The booklet, titled 'How Veer Is Veer Savarkar' hints at a gay relationship between Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse.

The party spokesman said that the focus of alliance partners should be on development and not on stoking controversies. As a loyal soldier of the Shiv Sena, he said that he would always hold Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray in high reverence.

Earlier last month, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi made his controversial "I am not Rahul Savarkar" statement, implying that he would not apologize for his "rape in India" comment. ShivSena leader Sanjay Raut had then responded by saying that it was necessary to respect each other's leaders and heroes. Raut remarked that several people like Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Veer Savarkar made sacrifices during the freedom struggle.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha has asked the Shiv Senato decide whether it should remain in the alliance or not after taking Congress' views on Veer Savarkar into account.

Congress attacks on Veer Savarkar are clearly causing its ally in Maharashtra a lot of discomfort and so far, the Shiv Senahas been restrained and guarded in its responses.