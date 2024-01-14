  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Shiv Sena Leader Criticizes Milind Deora's Exit, Highlights Shift From Loyalty To Power In Politics

Shiv Sena Leader Criticizes Milind Deoras Exit, Highlights Shift From Loyalty To Power In Politics
x
Highlights

  • 1. Sanjay Raut, a leader in Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, comments on Milind Deora's departure from the Congress, emphasizing the contemporary shift in politics towards power and ideology over loyalty.
  • 2. Deora's resignation, just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, raises concerns for the Congress, particularly in Maharashtra.

Sanjay Raut, a leader in Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction, took a swipe at Milind Deora, who resigned from the Congress Party, stating that contemporary politics prioritizes power and ideology over loyalty. Raut mentioned that loyalty and ideology are now scarce in politics, emphasizing the dominance of power. He acknowledged Milind Deora as a significant leader with a special connection to the Congress.

Milind Deora's departure comes as a setback for the Congress Party, occurring just months before the Lok Sabha elections. His resignation reportedly stems from dissatisfaction with discussions regarding seat-sharing between Congress and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. In his announcement on social media, Deora expressed gratitude to leaders, colleagues, and supporters for their unwavering support over the years.

Having represented the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency before 2014, Deora's resignation coincides with the Uddhav Sena's claim to contest the seat in the upcoming general elections, a move met with disapproval from the Congress leader. Additionally, Deora criticized Sanjay Raut's comments suggesting that the Congress needs to start from scratch in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, and the Congress are part of the opposition alliance INDIA bloc.

Speculation surrounds Milind Deora's potential joining of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, aligned with the BJP in ruling the state. However, Deora has dismissed these speculations as mere rumors. In response, the Congress took a dig at him by invoking his father, with senior party leader Jairam Ramesh noting that Murli Deora consistently supported the Congress through various challenges.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X