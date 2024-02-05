Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Reflects On BJP Alliance And Criticizes PM Modi

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, addressed a rally in Sawantwadi, Maharashtra, expressing that despite their past alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) was never an enemy of the BJP. Thackeray highlighted their joint efforts in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory. However, he accused the BJP of casting them aside.



Thackeray asserted the party's commitment to Hindutva and criticized the BJP for intersecting the saffron flag, suggesting a deviation from their principles. He also claimed a "gang war" within the Maharashtra ruling alliance and accused the BJP of weakening the state unit by incorporating leaders from other parties.

Referring to recent violence between BJP and Shiv Sena members, Thackeray criticized the current government, alleging a rise in gang conflicts. He did not name specific individuals but referenced a substantial irrigation scam. Thackeray emphasized his opposition to lies and dictatorship, advocating for a government that unites everyone.

Taking a dig at PM Modi's visits to Maharashtra, Thackeray claimed projects were being diverted to Gujarat. He mentioned the alleged relocation of a submarine tourism project. However, the current government denied any such plans. Thackeray criticized PM Modi for not providing financial assistance during cyclones Tauktae and Nisarg, questioning the need for such a Prime Minister.