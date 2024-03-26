Shiv Sena (UBT) Set to Announce First Candidate List Today for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Confirms Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is gearing up for the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections by announcing its first list of candidates. Party leader Sanjay Raut confirmed that Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate list release, featuring 16 names, is scheduled for Tuesday. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena is a significant player in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in the state.

Sanjay Raut's statement on candidate list release emphasised the importance of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), another member of the MVA, and mentioned ongoing discussions about allocating four seats to them within the alliance.

Speculation is rife about the candidates, with Thackeray hinting at Amol Kiritkar for Mumbai North-West, Chandrahar Patil for Sangli, and Anant Gete for Raigad.

Meanwhile, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is expected to release its own list of candidates soon, according to party leader Rahul Shewale. The NCP, led by Sharad Pawar, is yet to officially announce its candidates, while the Congress has already declared its nominees for some seats where there are no conflicts with its alliance partners. These changing political dynamics in Maharashtra ahead of the elections show that extensive planning and strategic efforts are underway as parties prepare for the upcoming polls.

The MVA constituents, also part of the INDIA bloc, are still negotiating their seat-sharing arrangement. Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second largest in India after Uttar Pradesh. The state will vote in five phases starting on April 19.

With the nomination filing deadline for the first phase approaching on March 27, parties need to finalise their candidates soon.

The political landscape in Maharashtra is thus heating up as various parties within the MVA alliance and opposition blocs strategize for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.