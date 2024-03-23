Live
Shivajirao Adhalrao to formally join Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Tuesday
Three-time Shiv Sena (United) MP Shivajrao Adhalrao will formally join the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday.
Adhalrao, who will join the NCP in the presence of Ajit Pawar, will contest the Lok Sabah elections as the NCP (AP) nominee from the Shirur constituency in Pune district against NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate and sitting MP Amol Kolhe.
Adhalrao's move to join the NCP has been cleared by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Adhalrao had left the NCP in 2004 and joined the Shiv Sena before he went on to win from Shirur on a Sena ticket in 20019 and 1014.
Later, he remained with the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray for a while before migrating to the Shinde faction of the party
