Shootout in Delhi, 4 criminals receive bullet injuries

New Delhi: The Special cell of Delhi Police arrested four criminals after an exchange of fire on Thursday in the Begampur area of the national capital.

The accused belong to the infamous 'Lawrance Bishnoi-Kala Jatheri-Sube Gujjar Gang' and were wanted in a number of cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion in Delhi and Haryana.

During the exchange of fire, the criminals received bullet injuries on their legs. A huge cache of arms and ammunition together with bullet proof jackets and BP helmets have also been recovered from them.

The police team received information that dreaded criminals of the gang, identified as Sonu Mitraun, Rohit, Amit and Ravinder, wanted in many criminal in Delhi and Haryana would be coming to the Rohini area from Haryana to settle scores with rival gang members.

Acting on this information, a trap was laid in sector 26 of Rohini in Delhi. Around 3.30 a.m. a car bearing Madhya Pradesh number plate coming from the Khera Gaon side was spotted on the road. The rider of the car was signalled to stop his vehicle but he did not stop and, instead speeded up his vehicle. The road had already been blocked by a police car. The fleeing car hit on the divider between the roads before stopping.

The criminals came out of the car quickly and tried to escape. Whipping out firearms, they started firing on the police party. Three rounds fired by the criminals hit the police team vehicle and an Inspector managed to dodge the bullets while a Sub-Inspector took a shot on his bullet proof jacket.

According to the police, in order to deter the criminals from absconding and to save themselves during the firing, the police team also opened fire and the criminals were hit. One of them was later identified as Rohit, who is carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000.

A total of 22 rounds was fired by the criminals and the police party fired 28 rounds. The criminals were later immediately overpowered by the police team.

Local police, PCR and ambulance were informed and the injured accused persons were taken to the B.S.A. hospital, Rohini through PCR van.

"Accused persons are wanted in more than a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and firing. A total four automatic pistols with 50 live cartridges and two country made pistols with 10 live cartridges and three high quality bullet proof jackets with three high quality bullet proof helmets have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons," said Sanjeev Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell.