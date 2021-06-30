Significance And Role Of Youth In International Parliamentarism Day

Every year on June 30th, the world commemorates International Parliamentarism Day. The day honors parliaments and the manner in which parliamentary governments improve people's lives around the world. It is also an opportunity for parliament to identify difficulties and plan effective responses to deal with the respective issues that need to be resolved.

A resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018 established the Day and its importance.

This day also commemorates the establishment of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, a global association of parliaments, in 1889.

Democracy relies on strong legislatures. They act as the people's voice, pass laws, distribute finances to put laws and policies into effect, and hold governments accountable. The aim is to ensure that policies benefit everyone, especially the most disadvantaged members and sections of society.

Parliaments also serve as a bridge between international and national agendas, ensuring that governments follow through on international treaties and accords. They are critical to implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) has been working closely with them to assist them to strengthen their capacity.

Strong parliaments can assist in the peaceful transition to a functioning democracy in post-conflict countries by healing societal divisions through debate and cooperation.

The youth is one of the major key role players in this specific day as it is one of the ways to make them understand the importance and how further changes are needed. Future generations will have to live with the consequences of today's political decisions, therefore it's only fair that they have a voice and opinion in the process. The young generation, on the other hand, is underrepresented in parliaments all over the world.

Their perspectives, ideas, abilities, and energy are critical in addressing many of the world's most pressing problems.

Now is the moment to guarantee that the younger generation is welcomed into parliaments.

Following the recent introduction of the IPU campaign, I Say Yes to Young in Parliament!, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and its Member Parliaments will celebrate the International Day of Parliamentarism in 2021 with a series of events centred on youth empowerment.