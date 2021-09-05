Significance Of India's First Vice President, Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan's Birth Anniversary

Each year on September 5th, India commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country's first Vice President.



He was well-known for his efforts as a philosopher, teacher, and scholar. Teachers' Day has been observed on September 5th since 1962 to honour Dr. Radhakrishnan's devotion to Indian education and students. He was a brilliant academic who made significant contributions to the Indian educational system.

Along with his efforts, he encouraged young people to take an active role in influencing the world and to use the power of education to achieve their goals. It is a whole day dedicated to remembering and honouring Radhakrishnan's tremendous contributions to education and students.

In Tiruttani, he was born into a middle-class Telugu family. He went on to become an outstanding student who received numerous scholarships as he grew older.

Radhakrishnan studied philosophy at the Christian College in Madras, presently Chennai, for his higher education. Radhakrishnan went on to become a philosophy professor at Madras Presidency College while completing his degree. Eventually in his career, he taught philosophy at the University of Mysore.

He was indeed shortlisted for the Nobel Prize in Literature 16 times and the Nobel Peace Prize approximately 11 times. He was chosen chairman of UNESCO's executive board in 1948.

Gautama the Buddha, India and China, Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore, and Reign of Religion in Contemporary Philosophy are only a few of his writings.

Teachers assist us in becoming excellent residents of the country and decent human beings. They influence our future and inspire us throughout our lives. The day is commemorated to honour the dedication of educators, including mentors, gurus, professors, and teachers.

Meanwhile, the national government has scheduled a week-long programme, 'Shiksha Parv,' from September 7 to 17, 2021, to commemorate the milestone. Shiksha Parv 2021 is important because it educates teachers, parents, schools, and students about NEP 2020. President Ram Nath Kovind will also honour 44 teachers from throughout the country this year.

