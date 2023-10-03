Significant 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Delhi-NCR, Nepal Epicenter: Oct 3, 2023

A significant earthquake rattled the Delhi-NCR region today, with tremors being felt across the area. The National Center for Seismology reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.6. This seismic event occurred on October 3, 2023, at 14:25:52 IST and was located at a latitude of 29.37 degrees north and a longitude of 81.22 degrees east in Nepal. The earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers.



The epicenter of the earthquake, as determined by the National Center for Seismology, was in Nepal. This event caused noticeable tremors in the Delhi-NCR area, prompting concern among residents about potential damage and safety.

#WATCH | Earthquake tremors felt across Delhi-NCR. Visuals from Noida Sector 75 in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/dABzrVoyVw — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

Additionally, the GeoForschungsZentrum (GFZ), which serves as the national German Research Centre for Geosciences, reported a slightly higher magnitude of 5.6 for the earthquake that struck the Nepal region. This highlights the seismic activity in the area and underscores the importance of earthquake preparedness and monitoring.



Meanwhile, Frank Hoogerbeets, a Dutch researcher who successfully forecasted the destructive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria earlier this year, shared a post on X platform discussing the likelihood of an earthquake occurring in the vicinity of Pakistan. This tweet was made on Monday.